Scammers are Targeting College Students

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– With students heading back to college and away from home, they become easy targets for scams.

Money Talks News says college students are one of the most victimized groups because they’re easy to find and they’re more easily tempted into money scams.

Some of the biggest scams on campuses are phony tuition calls, fake online textbook charges, and password theft of sensitive information.

KX News spoke with some college students who say they were a victim of one of these scams.

Student Ceyenne Walton shares, “He also wanted her bank information because it costs money to fix your computer. I don’t know if ever got fixed.”

Experts say to check the Better Business Bureau when paying a company you are unfamiliar with and check with your school to ensure you actually owe any specific charges.