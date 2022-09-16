NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week in crime and scam awareness, Minot Police Department is warning North Dakotans to be on the lookout for these scams.

Minot PD says popular scams in the area are Fake Gold Scams.

Scammers will approach you at a mall or a gas station saying they need money and will try to sell you gold.

The problem is the jewelry is not real.

Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.

Minot PD says any stranger asking for a pre-paid debit card should be considered a scammer.

Pre-paid cards are a way to make it harder for the scammer to be identified.

Anyone who is currently going through a situation like this or is contacted in the future should contact their local police department immediately.