(KXNET) — Sanford Health is going to schedule virtual behavioral health appointments on the My Sanford Chart website starting March 13, with appointments starting March 27.

According to a news release, this is part of their initiative to meet the needs of patients, no matter what their zip code.

“As we continue to reimagine health care through our virtual care initiative, an important step is to meet patients where they’re at,” said the President of Virtual Care at Sanford Health Brad Schipper. “There are so many people out there who are struggling with mental health and having another way for people to access care is our goal. Getting care for your mental health is just as important and normal as getting care for your physical health. By offering patients the ability to directly schedule a virtual behavioral health appointment through My Sanford Chart, it’s giving them the convenience of getting care when they’re ready.”

Patients will be connected with a licensed therapist of psychiatrist when they schedule an appointment.

The licensed therapists offer counseling, help create interventions or treatment plans, and identify mental, behavioral, and emotional disorders like anxiety or depression.

Psychiatrists can evaluate, diagnose, prescribe medications, and treat patients for various mental health disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, severe anxiety, depression, or even schizophrenia.

Patients 10-years-old or older can get care across the Sanford footprint and it’s covered by most insurances. A referral from primary care providers is not required.

Patients can visit the My Sanford Chart online to schedule a virtual behavioral health appointment.

To get more information about the virtual care initiative, you can visit Sanford Health’s website.