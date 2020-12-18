School bus driver acquitted of charges in train collision

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A Southeast District judge has found a school bus driver not guilty of charges resulting from a crash with a train that sent five children to the hospital.

Michael Skroch, 70, was charged with aggravated reckless driving following an investigation by the North Dakota State Patrol.

A bus driven by Skroch was hit by the train at a crossing in Lidgerwood in December 2019 causing it to flip on its side. Skroch said he didn’t see the approaching train.

Skroch was acquitted after a bench trial before Judge Bradley Cruff, KFGO reported. His attorney, Mark Friese of Fargo, says there was no negligence on the part of his client.

The crash injured five of the 18 children on the bus, including one child who suffered a broken back.

KX News Trending Stories