NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota public, private, and tribal elementary and secondary schools are encouraged to apply for a Behavioral Health School Grant program.

According to the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Behavioral Health Division, special education units and school districts that billed North Dakota Medicaid during the 2022-23 school year are able to apply.

The funds can be used to enhance behavioral health services and support for students.

The funding goal is to identify and address any gaps in the behavioral health continuum of care, including prevention and early intervention services.

“Behavioral health is an important part of a child’s overall health and well-being, and this grant program offers a great opportunity for schools to foster a holistic environment that nurtures both the academic and emotional success of students,” said the Behavioral Health Division policy Director, Laura Anderson.

In the 2021 legislative session, 21 school districts got grant funding that appropriated $3 million to address student behavioral health needs like direct mental health services from community providers, professional development for staff related to trauma and mental health, targeted case management, sensory equipment, and curriculum.

Support for the effort continued through the 2023 Legislature, which appropriated over $9 million in part of Senate Bill 2021.

Schools can learn more about the funding and eligible schools can apply here. Completed applications and questions can be sent to Kayla Stastny, the behavioral health and education administrator at kastastny@nd.gov. The deadline to apply for the grant is March 31, 2024, and funds must be expended by June 30, 2024.

There are also other behavioral health resources that all school administrators, teachers, and support staff can access, and it’s called Kognito. It’s a free, online, interactive program that helps to enhance knowledge of recognizing signs of behavioral health concerns.

School professionals can do the evidence-based modules at their own pace and get real-time feedback.

Students in grades six through 12 can also access modules to build confidence to start conversations and build a positive school culture that fosters connectedness.

You can learn more about Kognito here.

There is also Parents Lead that offers resources for schools and community members to support students and families.

You can learn more about Parents Lead here.