Scott Davis resigns as ND Indian Affairs Commission director

Scott Davis has resigned as executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, after 12 years of service.

The resignation is effective April 30.

Davis will be joining Sanford Health as head of Native American outreach.

Davis was first appointed executive director of the commission in April 2009 by Governor John Hoeven, and then re-appointed by succeeding governors Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.

As executive director, Davis served at a state cabinet-level position between North Dakota and tribal governments to address issues regarding education, court systems, economic development, social services, gaming, oil- and energy, law enforcement, transportation, health care, veterans and youth.

“We are deeply grateful to Scott for his long service on behalf of the Indian Affairs Commission and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the health care sector as he develops opportunities for tribal nations and their members,” Burgum said in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, a search for a new Indian Affairs Commission executive director will begin immediately.

