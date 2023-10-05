NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Most anglers have now winterized and put away their boats for winter. But the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding people who own boats or property on the water to take one more look for aquatic nuisance species (ANS).

Zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces that are left in the water for long periods. Equipment such as boat lifts and docks are high-risk places for spreading ANSs, especially zebra mussels.

Ben Holen, an ANS coordinator, said water recreationists and property owners play a vital role in ANS prevention.

He says searches are easier to do in the fall when equipment is taken out of the water for the season. Be sure to pay attention to wheel wells, frames, and places hidden from sunlight.

Holen said if you think you’ve found a zebra mussel, take photos, write down any relevant information, such as how many were found and where, and report it online at the Game and Fish website.