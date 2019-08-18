Searching for a Cause in the Wake of Gun Violence

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– After back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton killed 31 people, there’s an argument that violent video games are to blame.

President Trump says that video games like Call of Duty and Fortnite contribute to violence in real-life.

A recent study done by Oxford University found no connection to video games and violence.

Most people in Fargo agree with the findings, saying they’re just looking for something to blame.

Owner of Replay Games, Cassidy Schnase shares, “Video games have been the scapegoat for many, many years, and it just kind of boils up to you just need to train and teach people correctly, people are going to make bad decisions no matter what they do.”

Another person we spoke to says she thinks video games do play a role in making kids more aggressive, but not necessarily more prone to gun violence.