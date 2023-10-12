NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The end of Daylight Savings Time is coming up on Sunday, November 6, but Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is taking effect.

According to a study by SleepFoundation.org, only 3% of Americans suffer from SAD, and most live in cold, dark, northern states, like North Dakota.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a condition where some people may experience depression-like symptoms but only happens during times when there are shorter daylight hours, like fall and winter.

Some of those symptoms include low energy, lack of concentration, irritability, and sleeping issues.

In fact, people with SAD experience 53 minutes less sleep in October compared to September.

But thankfully, there are some things that people can do to combat it such as therapies, medications, and lifestyle changes.

Some people use prescriptions and sleep aids, as well as taking a vitamin D supplement. Others just try to stay active. It’s also good to know any triggers that could cause it. People have also said light therapy works too, like using a sun lamp or a lightbox.

You can find the full survey results here.