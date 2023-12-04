NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Many people report facing the ‘Holiday Blues’ during this time of year.

However, the clinical term for this condition is SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder — and it is far more impactful (and widespread) than some might think.

According to the American Psychiatry Association, about 5% of adults in the U.S. experience SAD, and it typically lasts about 40% of the year. The condition has been linked to a biochemical imbalance in the brain — one which is prompted by shorter daylight hours and the low amount of sunlight that is present in Winter.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is actually major depression with a seasonal timing,” stated Dr. Vanessa Magstadt with Sanford Health. “It has criteria that are defined by the American Psychiatric Association, and those are the same criteria we use to diagnose major depression.”

SAD can affect anyone, and is characterized by signs and symptoms that are similar to depression — most notably major increases in lethargy, depression, and feelings of gloom and misery.

“Some signs and symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder are loss of interest in your normal activities,” explained Dr. Magstadt. “Not wanting to do the normal things that bring you pleasure. Feeling more down or depressed. Feeling more tired or fatigued. Not wanting to eat, or having a sense of guilt or hopelessness.”

As frustrating as these feelings can become, it is important to remember that when struggling with SAD, you are not alone in feeling distressed and that there are plenty of ways to combat the condition.

“Some ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder are exercise and getting fresh air every day,” Magstadt stated. “You may have seen the recommendation to use SAD lights, which are really special lights that have a certain number of lumens in them, which can help the lighting component. You use them for a specific amount of time during the day. And then, eating well and sleeping a normal amount of hours per night — so, eight to 10 hours per night — are also important.”

Dr. Magstadt recommends staying hydrated and spending time with family and friends are great ways to help stave off the dark feelings one experiences during this time, but it’s also worth noting that treatments for SAD can vary from person to person. As such, talking to a medical professional is the best way to determine your symptoms and create a unique treatment plan.

“If you are diagnosed with Seasonal Affective Disorder,” Magstadt noted, “sometimes it does require therapy and medications, which can only be prescribed by a provider like a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, or a physician. It’s really important that if you are experiencing these symptoms, that you talk to a provider about them.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you are asked to please reach out for their benefit.

The North Dakota Suicide Hotline is always open and available to speak with you during a difficult time. All you need to do is call or text 988 to be connected with someone who can help.