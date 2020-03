The fourth annual Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction and empowering communities to support recovery will be held Sept. 29 in Grand Forks.

This will be the first time the event is in Grand Forks, having previously been hosted in Bismarck twice and once in Fargo. North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum made the announcement during Wednesday's 1 Million Cups event in Fargo, where the theme was behavioral health.