Second round of Partners in Planning grants available from ND Department of Commerce

The second round of grants, geared toward helping communities plan for the future has been rolled out by the department of commerce.

The Partners in Planning grants are matching grants, awarded to entities who apply by submitting a plan for economic growth and infrastructure.

The grants are a part of the Main Street Initiative, and those who can apply include cities and counties, and economic development-related agencies.

Nearly $125,000 was distributed among six communities in the first round in 2020.

And the interim commissioner says the grants are promoted as a way to organize a more unified approach to the future of communities, between those who live there and those in charge.

“We try to provide these dollars and incentive as a way for — those conversations to be had and for ownership to be had as well from all those that are that have a vested interest in the success of the community or county,” Interim Commissioner of the Dept. of Commerce Shawn Kessel said.

The grants were also expanded to include COVID recovery plans, and the final date to apply is February 17th.