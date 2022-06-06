The North Dakota Department of Transportation has been doing its best to remind people of dangers on the road this year with the 100 Deadliest Days also being a major cause of concern this season.

Another awareness campaign during the same month only helps to stress how important taking utmost care on the road is at all times.

Every year, the Department of Transportation estimated hundreds of fatalities — and thousands of injuries — that occur because drivers fail to properly secure transported loads in their vehicles.

To raise awareness of this unexpected issue, Robin Adel, whose daughter was severely injured by an unsecured load, started the national day in 2004. Ever since then, she has been campaigning to educate both the government and the public on the importance of load securing and it seems like North Dakota is listening to her.

“Properly securing a load is another way all drivers can take personal responsibility when traveling on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon in a press release. “A 20-pound object at 55 mph has a force of 1,000 pounds at impact. It only takes a few minutes to make sure a load is secure, and doing so can prevent a tragedy.”

North Dakota law requires all vehicles with all forms of load or cover to be securely fastened to avoid any chance of it dropping, loosening or in any way becoming a hazard to other drivers.

The NDAA has a few pieces of advice for those who need to make sure their loads are secure:

Tie all loads down with rope, straps or netting

Never overload your vehicle and trailer

Consider covering the entire load with tarp or netting

Tie larger objects directly to your vehicle or trailer

Always properly secure animals and of course

Always double-check everything to ensure your load is secure

More information about load security and general traffic safety can be found on Vision Zero’s webpage.