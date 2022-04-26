More than 1,000 students from 109 schools entered the 2022 North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Earth Day patch contest, and winners have been announced.

The overall winning patch design went to Zoe Beall, of Alexander. Beall also won the 9-12 grade category with her design of the Earth with sunflowers and a shape of the state of North Dakota.

Zoe Beall

Beall’s design will be made into the 2022 Earth Day patch and will be given to people who help clean up public lands and participate in improvement categories throughout the year.

Taking first place in the K-4 grade category was Carter Loughman, of Enderlin, and in the 5-8 grade category was Bethany Just, of Bismarck.

Carter Loughman

Bethany Just

Sydney Renicker, of Dickinson (K-4), Deacon Sabot, of Bismarck (5-8), and Quintavia Polensky, of Belfield (9-12), received honorable mentions.

Sydney Renicker

Deacon Sabot

Quintavia Polensky

Projects that qualify include trash clean-up on local, state or federal property and landscaping on public property which includes planting trees, bushes and pollinator plants. Each winner also received an outdoor kit which includes a pair of binoculars and field guides.