MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The non-profit “Seeds of Eden,” which helps people with behavioral health and addiction in the community, wants to expand their parking permit.

So, they went to the city of Minot for approval.

But instead, the city feels more planning needs to be done before they can make its decision.

Seeds of Eden is requesting a conditional use permit for one of their group homes.

They are looking to have four off street shared parking spaces: one for the staff and three for the residents.

But this does not help everyone needing the non-profit’s services.

And Minot is concerned about that.

So the city wants to give Seeds of Eden more time to come up with a more strategic plan instead.

“What I had suggested is what if we came up with a policy to satisfy the safety and the concerns of the neighbors. Some of the concerns of the city. Then also for our own operation is allowing up to two residents to use the parking lot we have,” said Isaiah Keller, Director of Seeds of Eden.

Minot’s Planning Committee will revisit this item on December 5th.