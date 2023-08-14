NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Justice Department continues its fight to prevent violence against women in our tribal communities.

The department held its 18th Annual Tribal Consultation to improve access to local, state, and federal crime task forces in North Dakota and nationwide.

At the consultation, tribal government leaders provided recommendations on how best to use tribal funds. They also broke down the individual crimes facing native women, including domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, homicide, stalking, and sex trafficking.

The Justice Department is working to train both tribal courts and law enforcement, on how to best strengthen these laws and on how to hold those responsible accountable.

“The Not Invisible Act Commission has brought together law enforcement, tribal leaders, federal partners, service providers, family members, and survivors to develop recommendations for combatting this epidemic,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The Department of Justice hosts this annual consultation and receives recommendations in accordance with the law, which stems from the Violence Against Women Acts of 1994, 2000, and 2005.