(KXNET) — State lawmakers rejected one gun bill relating to self-defense.

House Bill 1213 narrowly passed in the House this session.

It was seeking reimbursement for a person who is charged with a violent crime while defending him or herself.

Gun rights advocate Kyle Rittenhouse testified to a House Committee in support of the bill earlier this winter.

However, Senators on Wednesday voted ‘no’, arguing that North Dakota has a so-called ‘castle doctrine’, giving people the right to use deadly force if they’re defending themselves or their homes.

“Now, when a jury comes back with a verdict, the jury says guilty or not guilty. The jury does not say guilty for the lack of self-defense or not guilty due to self-defense. That does not happen,” Sen. Janne Myrdal said.

The bill failed by a vote of 4-43.