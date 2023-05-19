HICKSON/OXBOW, N.D. (KXNET) — At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, I-29 closed near the Hickson/Oxbow exit due to a semi fire and crash.

According to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 69-year-old man from McAllen, TX drove the truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer south on I-29 through a construction zone. That was when the truck drifted left of the center and hit the water barriers.

The driver then veered to the right and left, hitting the concrete barriers next. As a result of the crash, the truck left its lane, and the trailer blocked the lanes.

The truck caught fire immediately which caused the trailer to catch fire as well, the fire destroyed the truck and trailer, as well as the automotive parts it was hauling.

Those who saw what happened helped the man out of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.