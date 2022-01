An Edmonton, Alberta man driving a semi on I-94 near Mapleton on Tuesday lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, rolled and blocked the westbound roadway.

The 53-year-old driver wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Blowing snow and scattered ice was along this stretch of the interstate, near mile marker 336. Traffic was detoured for a little over an hour while the semi was removed.

The man was cited for care required.