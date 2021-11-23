Sen. Cramer: Biden’s oil reserve release highlights ‘awful’ energy policy

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer today criticized President Biden’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum reserve in an effort to curtail rising gasoline prices at the pump.

In a statement, the North Dakota Republican said the emergency release of oil highlights the failures of the Biden administration’s energy policies.

“Releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is absolutely not the solution to bringing high gas prices down,” Cramer said. “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is meant for supplying energy during national emergencies. The only national emergency is President Biden’s awful energy policy in which he has purposefully curtailed American production and then embarrassingly pleaded OPEC to make up the difference.”

Cramer said the solution to the high prices associated with oil and gasoline is to increase domestic energy production, not curtail it. However, he said, he doesn’t expect the Biden administration to pursue that option.