WASHINGTON (KXNET) — Senator John Hoeven announced Thursday those who will be interning in his Bismarck office and in his Washington, D.C. office.

Senator Hoeven’s internship program provides college students with a firsthand opportunity to track legislation and assist with research, administrative work, communications, and constituent services, according to a news release.

Alexandra Kindem will be in his Bismarck office, while Ashley Johnson, Jack Mehus, Natalia Brama, Quinn Wrigley, and Sara Ziegler will be in his Washington, D.C. office.

“We are thankful for Alexandra, Ashley, Jack, Natalia, Quinn, and Sarah joining our team this summer,” said Hoeven. “Internships provide ample learning opportunities for those interested in experiencing government and public service. We appreciate their hard work and hope that the skills they learn will help them achieve their academic and career goals.”

Senator Hoeven and Alex Kindem

Alex Kindem is a Bismarck native and the daughter of John and Tracy. She is currently entering her second year at Montana State University-Bozeman where she is studying English writing with minors in political science and business administration. At MSU, she is an active member of the Honors College and Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women. After graduation, she plans to attend law school.

Sara Ziegler, Jack Mehus, Natalia Brama, Senator Hoeven, Ashley Johnson, and Quinn Wrigley

Ashley Johnson is a rising junior at Drake University studying politics and international relations with a minor in French. Born and raised in West Fargo, Ashley is the daughter of Bruce and Arin. At Drake, Ashley is involved in several student organizations and she is a member of Sigma Alpha Iota National Music Fraternity and Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society. She plans to pursue foreign relations and will spend the fall semester studying at the Institut Catholique de Paris.

Jack Mehus is from Fargo, he is a rising senior at St. John’s University in Minnesota and is double majoring in political science and psychology. After graduation, he hopes to return to Capitol Hill and attend graduate school to obtain a J.D. or MPP.

Natalia Brama is from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is entering her senior year at the University of St. Thomas. At UST, she is involved with the Habiger Institute for Catholic Leadership and the American Enterprise Institute’s Executive Council. Natalia is majoring in Catholic studies and plans to pursue a J.D. upon graduation. This upcoming academic year, she will be studying Rome at the Angelicum.

Quinn Wrigley is a senior at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Quinn is studying political science with a minor in business and is currently on the pre-law track. She was born and raised in North Dakota, residing in both Bismarck and Fargo over the course of her life.

Sara Ziegler is a senior at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where she is a double major in political science and criminal justice. She is originally from St. Cloud, Florida, and currently lives in Mandan with her parents, Jason and Sonya. She is a proud member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Student Ambassadors, along with many other clubs. After graduation, Sara hopes to further her education at UND Law School and become a prosecutor for the state of North Dakota.

Senator Hoeven offers internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C., and state offices.

Students interested in applying for the program should submit an application online.