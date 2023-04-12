(KXNET) — After House lawmakers approved a plan to freeze college tuition in North Dakota, on Wednesday, it was the Senate’s turn.

Senate lawmakers approved House Bill 1003, which is an over $1 billion higher education budget.

The bill includes funding for a new medical center at Williston State College and a new ag and tech center planned for Dickinson State University.

The budget keeps in place the tuition freeze for students which was passed on the House side.

“To try to keep this student-friendly if we could that’s why the tuition freeze is there, that’s why we’re covering some of the other gaps because at the end of the day, it’s about educating our students at an affordable rate as we could,” Sen. Ronald Sorvaag said.

The bill states that tuition for high-cost programs at NDSU and UND can be raised by one percent by the fall semester of this year.