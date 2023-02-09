(KXNET) — The first step towards financial freedom begins with your first job and that rings true for our youth.

But how young is too young to work in our state?

One senate bill is addressing these labor laws, specifically, how long they can work each day.

Senate Bill 2132 says a minor that is 14 or 15 years old cannot work or be permitted to work at any job, with the exception of sports-attendant services.

However, youth working on a farm would not be able to work before 7 a.m. and must finish work by 7 p.m.

These limitations do not apply to 14 or 15-year-olds who work at sporting events.

They can work as long as there is a game or match playing.

“It’s pretty straightforward, it’s plain and simple, it’s matching federal law with the only exceptions they allow at this time and that again is based all my knowledge on legislative counsels advice,” said Senator Ronald Sorvaag.

Farm labor hours would be allowed to increase from June through Labor Day allowing teens to work 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.