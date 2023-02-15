(KXNET) — In 2021, there were more than 2,000 sexual assault cases reported in North Dakota.

Being a survivor of sexual assault is tough and having to tell, someone, like an officer or official your story is even tougher.

Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard a bill that aims to assist sexual assault victims in our state and get past the set time limit they have to seek justice.

Senate Bill 2282 aims to extend the statute of limitations in civil cases for those alleging sexual assault, sexual abuse, gross sexual imposition, or childhood sexual abuse.

In simple terms, would open a two-year window for survivors of these crimes who were previously unable to pursue civil actions due to the statute of limitations law.

The bill was put to work by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and although they rejected a two-year window clause, an expansion was added.

Senator Jonathan Sickler, who sits on the judiciary committee, says the thought behind this is that minors at the moment sometimes are not aware that they are victims.

“Adults would have nine years from the underlying act to bring a civil action,” explained Senator Jonathan Sickler. “There is a bill that the house has passed nine to zero that would extend the criminal statute of limitations to seven years. The thought is that the criminal action would proceed, and then there are another two years for the alleged victim to bring civil claims after that. For minors, if somebody has a claim from when they were 15 to 18 years old, they would have 21 years after that act to bring a claim. If they’re under 15, that 21 years doesn’t start until they hit age 15.”

He also shared that this is one of the toughest issues the committee has dealt with in their sessions by far.

“We have heard testimony from women with very strong claims,” stated Senator Sickler. “Things that have happened to them, in some cases decades ago, that they want to be able to seek justice for by bringing civil claims against those folks for the alleged wrong actions,”

Although he says this bill does not help them with that directly, it’s more about policy. And that’s what this committee work was all about, giving victims a longer time period to bring forth claims.

“When you start to go back in time and try to correct specific cases that maybe didn’t turn out the way that we think,” explained Senator Sickler, ” you may seek justice, or think that you’re getting justice. And even if you do, this opens up other cases that may not have the same justice or injustice. There’s the possibility of stale evidence or people that have died. If you’re talking about entities, their employer may have changed, and people may have changed, too. The committee discussion recognized that this doesn’t fix all the problems to any extent.”

The bill was voted on unanimously, giving it a do-pass recommendation. The amended version of the bill will now go to the Senate floor. If adopted, it will move on to the House.