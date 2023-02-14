(KXNET) — Senate Bill 2360 aims to control obscenities in libraries, as well as provide a penalty.

The bill relates to digital or online library database resources offered by school districts, and public libraries.

If passed, these facilities must have safety policies and technology protection measures in place to prevent access to obscene content.

These measures must prohibit and prevent a user of the resource from sending, receiving, viewing, and downloading materials showing child sexual abuse material, or other obscene acts, as well as filter and block access to pornography and child sexual abuse material.

“I believe from opponents later you’re going to hear some testimony that this law is unnecessary because federal rules protect students from inappropriate content,” stated retired High School Teacher, Dan Wakefield. “Really? Not at Devil’s Lake High School, or apparently many other states where these books are being sent under this striving federal readers grant.”

The bill also states that charges will not be pressed on a person who is returning material that is found to be obscene to the distributor or publisher.