(KXNET) — To allocate or not to allocate our state’s oil and gas taxes. That is the question senators brought forth Thursday in one bill at the Capitol.

Senate Bill 2367 plans to increase the state general fund amount by $150 million. This general fund includes property tax relief funds and money for infrastructure projects.

Those who oppose the bill believe it will delay non-oil counties, cities, and townships from getting much-needed infrastructure funding.

They say our state needs a permanent funding structure to address our roads and bridges, which need significant repair overall.

And adjusting our allocation laws for our state oil and gas taxes, they say will hurt our infrastructure needs today.

“Cities are very excited to be receiving these prairie dog funds and they are going to essential infrastructure projects. And we believe this bill in its current form will at the least delay those funds and miss a construction season,” said Stephanie Dassinger with the League of Cities.

Finding other ways to fund our infrastructure costs has been a topic of conversation and debate for years.

Back in 2019, the legislature committed to local infrastructure funding through the passing of House Bill 1066, also known as Operation Prairie Dog.