(KXNET) — Currently, federal law prohibits people under 18 from working in construction.

But Senate Bill 2170 aims to change that for North Dakota’s youth.

The bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds in our state to work in construction with signed permission from their parents or guardians.

The labor commissioner would make the permits available for working teens.

They would then file a copy of completed permits with the department of labor and human rights.

Senator Jeffrey Magrum, of District 8, introduced the bill and he says it provides more opportunities to fill the workforce we need.

“As it’s been said up here many times at the Capitol, we need to bring people in or get people to work. Well, we have a good amount of 16- and 17-year-olds, whether it’s male or females even. Females might be interested in construction as well so it’s a good time to get them in the workforce, get them involved, get them exposed to what really happens,” said Magrum.

Currently, the bill has not been voted on.