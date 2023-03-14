(KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says that statistics show assault with firearms increased 32% from 2019 to 2020 and then jumped an additional 28% in 2021.

Senate Bill 2107 discusses the crimes committed with firearms, and how to better protect the men and women in uniform serving our communities.

The bill states that when a person is convicted of a crime with a firearm, the court will presume that there will be a mandatory minimum sentence for that action — meaning if someone were to commit a violent crime while possessing a firearm, they would be charged with that crime, as well as presumptively charging that person with a consecutive sentence.

“This bill gives you the opportunity to protect the men and women in uniform,” stated Wrigley, “who too routinely — very routinely — talk about the resisting of arrest, assault on police officers, and fleeing from police officers being the words I heard over and over, over the last year and a half, epidemic.”

Similar actions would be taken for someone who attempts to flee from the police as well.