(KXNET) — Thursday at the capitol, the Senate floor voted on a bill that would demolish state hospital buildings.

Senate Bill 2026 is asking for a one-time sum of money that totals $5,000,000. That money will go towards tearing down unused buildings on the state hospital grounds.

If passed, the buildings that would be torn down include the old administrative building, employee building, milk barn, pig barn, and water treatment plant building.

In addition, the bill is declared as an emergency, meaning as soon as the weather clears up, demolition would start immediately.

“Unfortunately due to asbestos and contamination from water damage these buildings pose a public health threat and there is no way to reuse them and they do need to be taken down,” said Representative Gretchen Dobervich.

This bill was re-referred to Senate Appropriations for further consideration.