(KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers have a series of gun bills they’re considering this legislative session, and some of those bills spell out where you can and can’t carry a gun.

Senate Bill 2355 addresses the possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon at a public gathering place.

The bill would ban people from possessing a dangerous weapon or firearm in a school or school-sponsored event on school property, in churches or other places of worship, or in a publicly owned or operated building.

“I was asked by a school resource officer to address that problem,” explained ND State Senator Diane Larson, “because a kid brought a gun to school in Bismarck, and the fact that it was only an infraction doesn’t even get that into juvenile court.”

With the recent concern of mass shooting threats, advocates of Senate Bill 2355 want to lower the risk of school threats and bring peace of mind to our state. Anyone who knowingly brings a firearm into a school or school-sponsored event is no longer guilty of an infraction, but will instead be guilty of several misdemeanor offenses.

On the topic of guns in schools, in particular, Bismarck Police Department Officer Eric Johnson puts forward the question: “Where is the accountability?” How safe would your children feel if they knew another student could bring a firearm into their classroom and nothing would happen?”

Johnson would then go on to say this bill does not change or infringe any rights that citizens may have. Instead, it is designed to provide appropriate punishment and the services one may need to recover from such an incident.

“The intent of the increase is not to lock someone up in jail, rather the increased penalty will afford the courts ability to analyze the individual, offense, and impose a fair and appropriate sentence,” added Johnson.

This bill does not apply to people such as police or correctional officers, among others.

For more information on this bill, and many others being discussed this legislative session, visit the North Dakota Legislative Branch website.