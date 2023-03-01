BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More people may be entitled to handicap parking, thanks to one senate bill making its way through the legislature.

Senate Bill 2191 will add physical therapists as health care professionals, which means they can sign statements for applications for mobility-impaired parking permits.

In order to receive a mobility impaired parking permit, the physical therapists must describe how the impairment limits the applicant’s mobility and daily life functions.

The parking permit is valid for a period of no longer than three years.

Some physical Therapists in our state say they should have the right to issue these permits, because they work with mobility issues each day.

“I’ve had physicians and other providers reach out to me for my knowledge of the patients mobility status when completing the application or when considering the patients need for this certificate. Reducing the burden of other health care providers will be another essential improvement with the addition of physical therapists,” said American Physical Therapy Association Member, Catherine Staloch.

A physical therapist, who provides a parking permit under false pretenses, will face a minimum fine of one hundred dollars.