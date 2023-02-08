(KXNET) — Over the years, big investors have been buying mobile home parks across North Dakota, only to turn around and raise the rent. This has occurred in places like Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot fairly recently.

Senator Dick Dever says those new owners haven’t always been fair to neighbors paying for a lot. That’s why he wrote Senate Bill 2243, which he refers to as a ‘mobile home bill of rights.’

The bill would create regulations for companies trying to buy up mobile home parks.

Simply put, it states that every tenant must be given the name, address, and phone number of the park owner.

This information becomes more and more necessary as time goes by — in Bismarck, a Utah-based company bought two mobile home parks, and in Minot, Western Village Mobile home park changed hands — and the situation was so bad, the state Manufactured Housing Association had to step in to ensure tenants were being treated fairly.

“I believe there are seven mobile parks in District 32,” stated Senator Dever, “and I am here to represent my constituents and push this bill forward on their behalf. It really is about the people.”

Lawmakers tried passing a similar bill during the previous session, but it failed.

This bill would also require that any neighbor paying month-to-month rent must be given at least a 90 days notice before their rent goes up.