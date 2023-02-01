(KXNET) — Another bill that passed through the state senate on Wednesday afternoon would allow retired teachers to go back to class.

Senate Bill 2258 would give North Dakota schools the green light to bring back a retired teacher if it’s a district that’s considered a critical shortage area.

The teacher wouldn’t lose his or her health benefits by doing so, but the district would first have to go through the normal search and hiring process and would have to sign on after August 1.

“They’ll be able to rehire that retired teacher, as long as both the teacher and the school district pay into TFFR to make sure that fund stays healthy,” Sen. Bob Paulson said.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate.