(KXNET) — Who has the right to own our land? Families, foreign countries, corporations?

It’s a hot topic that has been a top issue in our state this past year.

This week, one bill went in front of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Friday, which relates to the ownership of our land by foreign entities and countries.

So far, the House passed the bill, now it’s the Senate’s turn.

House Bill 1135 would prevent foreign governments from buying land in the state, excluding land owned by Canada.

According to Matt Perdue, of the North Dakota Farmers Union, Canada owns about one-fifth of our ag land, mostly used for wind turbines.

As of now, there is no law in our state prohibiting foreigners from buying our land.

But, House Bill 1135 plans to fix that.

The common worry is if foreign alliances fail what happens then?

However, Perdue says there’s more to think about.

“We believe that foreign ownership of agricultural land presents a threat of food security, and we think that threat is compounded by foreign ownership of some of our countries’ largest food processors, including the meat processing industry,” said Perdue.

The Fufeng Project was the most recent and biggest concern for many.

The Senate committee decided it needs more time to discuss this bill, before motioning a do or do not pass recommendation.

We will bring you updates as they come.