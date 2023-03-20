(KXNET) — A plan to allow alcohol sales on Thanksgiving may not make it to Governor Burgum’s desk.

On Monday, a Senate committee voted 4-3 on a ‘do not pass’ recommendation for House Bill 1335.

The bill from Representative Alisa Mitskog would allow liquor stores to open up shop on Thanksgiving. In January, it passed by just six votes through the state house.

According to legislators, some are concerned with more people having to work on a holiday if the bill passes.

“With this prohibition,” explained Representative Jonathan Sickler, “that means the liquor stores aren’t open on Thanksgiving, so the employees get the day off — which is part of the bigger conversation with retailers and all that. So, I suspect that is part of it, too.”

“This week, when I almost forgot all my ties at home, it would be nice to be able to go on Thanksgiving and go buy a bottle of wine to bring to Thanksgiving dinner,” Sen. Ryan Braunberger said.

Right now, North Dakota’s law says stores can’t sell alcohol after 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.