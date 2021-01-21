ND Senate rejects bill to hold oil executives responsible for damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed the state to hold liable any corporate officer responsible for oil- and gas-related violations.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council and the Greater North Dakota Chamber had lobbied against the bill, saying it unfairly targeted the oil industry.

The measure rejected Wednesday was requested by State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms after recent environmental problems in the oil patch.

Helms said the state was left with the $1 million bill for cleaning up two properties after companies refused to get involved or abandoned the sites.