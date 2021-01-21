ND Senate rejects bill to hold oil executives responsible for damage

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed the state to hold liable any corporate officer responsible for oil- and gas-related violations.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council and the Greater North Dakota Chamber had lobbied against the bill, saying it unfairly targeted the oil industry.

The measure rejected Wednesday was requested by State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms after recent environmental problems in the oil patch.

Helms said the state was left with the $1 million bill for cleaning up two properties after companies refused to get involved or abandoned the sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News