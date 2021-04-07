Senate OKs bill to stop NDSU’s ties with Planned Parenthood

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s House has passed legislation aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.

The bill easily passed the Republican-led chamber Wednesday.

The original Senate bill effectively held hostage grant dollars to the state’s 10 other colleges and universities unless NDSU ends its partnership with Planned Parenthood.

The House amended the bill to hold harmless other schools.

The legislation. if passed. could mean a $2.8 million blow to the Fargo-based research university. North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani has said he won’t bow to political pressure.