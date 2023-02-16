(KXNET) — Senate Bill 2282 has hovered in the headlines during the state legislative session, and there’s good news for the bill.

Bill 2282 aims to extend the statute of limitations in civil cases for those alleging sexual assault, sexual abuse, gross sexual imposition, or childhood sexual abuse.

Thursday in the Senate, there was a consideration for amendments, and Senator Jonathan Stickler spoke on behalf of the bill, reiterating its importance and purpose.

The bill did pass on the senate floor, unanimously, with 47 senators present.

Senate Bill 2282 will now go to the House for a committee hearing, and then to a full vote.