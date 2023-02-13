(KXNET) — Bill 2384 was originally introduced to ban the use of mRNA technology in making vaccines, such as Moderna or Pfizer Covid Vaccines.

Now, the House is now getting ready to vote on a bill regarding the use of mRNA technology in vaccines in North Dakota.

This vote takes place after the Senate voted to pass the bill at the Capitol on Friday, where they also voted to turn the bill into a study.

The study would look into the effects that mRNA vaccines have on the human body.

“We need to start checking things out before we start giving these shots to our children,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, “so we don’t have a whole generation of children with complications from some type of vaccine. We need to be certain that it is a good product.”

The bill passed 25-22 in the Senate. A voting date has not been set for the House.