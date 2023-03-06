(KXNET) — The Senate passed a bill that would consider a study for political subdivisions.

The study would focus on political subdivisions, they can be cities or schools.

It would look at the impact of cities levying special assessments against other cities and the overall effect it would have on taxpayers.

The study would also explore forms of taxation policies that would minimize the levying of special assessments.

“I don’t have any personal involvement but this was brought to me by the West Fargo School District. And that’s why the study is in here too. To take a look and see if there are any improvements that can be done to make this a little more equitable,” said Senator David Clemens, District 16.

The bill is now scheduled to go to the House floor.