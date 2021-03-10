ND Senate passes wind power regulation bill

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo a wind turbine is silhouetted against the rising sun Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, near Spearville, Kan. Recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, President Joe Biden’s net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times” outweighing the costs, said Princeton University ecologist Stephen Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has sent a wind power regulation bill to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk for his signature.

The legislation allows the Public Service Commission to waive a requirement that wind farms install technology to mitigate the red lights on top of the turbines that blink all night.

The Minot Air Base had expressed concerns about the technology because it flies hundreds of helicopter missions each year to intercontinental ballistic missile sites, some near the turbines.

The military, in part, was concerned the blinking lights could tip off an enemy to a helicopter’s location if the country would come under attack.