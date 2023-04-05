(KXNET) — A proposal by legislators simply wants parents to be in charge of making decisions about their kids.

House Bill 1362 says that a parent or legal guardian has primary control over his or her child’s care and supervision, and passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill had 12 legislators sign on but had a tougher time in the state house — where it passed by just eight votes this winter.

“So, the committee felt that that struck a good balance between acknowledging some rights that parents have over the raising of their children and then also protecting children,” Sen. Sean Cleary said.

The bill says while recognizing parents’ rights, the state maintains its ability to investigate possible cases of child abuse and neglect.