(KXNET) — You won’t be able to buy off-sale on certain holidays anytime soon, the North Dakota Senate voted down House Bill 1335.

If the bill passed, it would have lifted the restriction on off-sale alcohol after 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Those in favor of the bill say the restriction hurts businesses selling alcohol on the November holiday — while those against the bill, and satisfied with the outcome, believe liquor stores should have the day off for Thanksgiving.

“The committee found the existing off-sale prohibition was appropriate,” explained Senator Jonathan Sickler, “in order to give liquor stores employees the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving at home with their families rather than at work.”

The only restriction on off-sale alcohol is on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The bill failed with a 14 to 31 vote.