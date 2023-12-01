NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senator Kevin Cramer and his colleagues introduced the Farmers Freedom Act of 2023.

This legislation requires the Biden Administration to revert to the definition of prior converted cropland.

So, what does this mean?

This would revert to the Trump Administration’s Waters of the United States rule, also known as WOTUS.

The new definition from President Biden lacks the clarity farmers and ranchers need to ensure they can remain compliant and their land is not subjected to greater regulation.

“The Biden administration is deferring to a loosely-defined and arbitrary definition for prior converted croplands which creates uncertainty for landowners, especially those in the Prairie Pothole region. Our producers will always be better caretakers of the land than federal bureaucrats in Washington,” said Sen. Cramer.

The Senator adds that the Biden Administration needs to acknowledge the issues at hand.

The Biden Administration states that these extra regulations and protections of our waterways help keep our land cleaner.