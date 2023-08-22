NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senator Kevin Cramer made stops at two orphan well sites in northern North Dakota for the plugging of wells.

What does plugging of wells mean?

This happens when they are not producing, so officials close them down.

Senator Cramer said there is a lot of work that goes into doing this because it’s a complex process.

He also mentioned that even though the wells are closing, the jobs will still stay.

“So today is important because it allows me to see the real-world outcomes of major legislation and oftentimes you don’t get to see that. We deal with theories, we trust witnesses, all these things, but the legislation that we were able to pass as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provided resources for the plugging of these abandoned and orphaned wells,” said Senator Cramer.

When all is said and done farmers will be able to use the land that was once occupied.