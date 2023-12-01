NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senator Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, is now talking about unleashing our domestic energy this week.

In addition, Senator Cramer has discussed rare earth mineral development, and whether the U.S. will be able to unleash domestic energy production, and mine for these minerals, and he’s not just talking about fossil fuels.

He also says we should be producing more combustion engine automobiles using cleaner options here in the United States.

When asked about Domestic Production of Vehicles and Minerals, he replied stating:

“We have rare earth elements in North Dakota. We have rare earth elements in Minnesota, but the Biden Administration doesn’t want us to mine them here, keeping us further dependent on our adversaries and China,” said Sen. Cramer.

KX News does plan to speak with Senator Cramer next week to discuss how this would affect North Dakotans directly.