(KXNET) — On the Senate floor Tuesday, senators rejected a bill that would require local water resource districts to conduct an economic analysis on every single parcel of land.

This bill would also include an assessment area prior to holding a vote on any type of assessment project.

Those in opposition say if the bill is passed it would cause more challenges to farmers, water managers, and road authorities. It would also take local control away from landowners.

“Early assessment projects are used by water resource districts for building flood control including assessment drains,” explained Senator Kathy Hogan, “which are really critical to protecting farmland and public infrastructure — especially in east and central North Dakota.”

Currently, there is no parcel-by-parcel economic analysis used in North Dakota.

Those in opposition say the bill would make constructing future water projects more difficult and more costly.