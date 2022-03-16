Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress virtually on Thursday.

In his address, Zelensky asked members for the United States’ continued help in the fight against Russia. He said he’s grateful for the help from the U.S. so far, but pressed for more.

The U.S. has worked with other Western and Western-allied nations to impose what are jointly some of the toughest sanctions ever leveled against a country.

Zelensky also asked for a no-fly zone to be established over Ukrainian skies.

Sen. Kevin Cramer offered his thoughts after Zelensky’s address.

“I, frankly, think that we ought to let the requests of President Zelensky be more important to us than the reactions of President Putin. We as a nation, for too long, allowed the bully to dictate the terms of our engagement; that should not be the case,” Cramer said.

President Zelensky’s address to Congress was more than an address to Congress.



It was an address to the American people. — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) March 16, 2022

Cramer said the vast majority of his colleagues don’t support the no-fly zone, adding that at this point we are not engaging with personnel in this war.

Sen. John Hoeven, in a press release, outlined additional actions he believes the U.S. should take to support Ukraine. He also said the following:

“President Zelenskyy is showing real leadership, and the people of Ukraine are doing a tremendous job as they bravely defend their nation,” said Hoeven. “The U.S. can and should expand our efforts to push back against this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We need to provide needed military equipment for Ukraine to continue to defend itself. At the same time, we need to put the greatest amount of pressure possible on the Putin regime, which can be accomplished both through increased sanctions and by expanding U.S. energy production to further isolate Russia from the global economy. To this end, the Biden administration needs to take the handcuffs off our energy producers, enabling them to utilize America’s vast energy resources to strengthen the security of the U.S. and our allies and cut the revenue going to the Kremlin.”