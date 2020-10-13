September distracted driving campaign in ND nets 557 citations

A total of 557 citations were issued across North Dakota in September as part of a distracted driving enforcement campaign.
Through the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” law enforcement effort, numerous distracted driving tickets, along with other traffic violations, were issued to motorists throughout North Dakota:
- 296 citations for distracted driving
- 80 citations for speeding
- 50 citations for other driving offenses (disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations, etc.)
- 24 citations for driving with a suspended/revoked license
- 20 citations for not wearing a seatbelt
- 15 citations for being an uninsured motorist
In addition, three drug-related arrests were made.