September distracted driving campaign in ND nets 557 citations

State News

A total of 557 citations were issued across North Dakota in September as part of a distracted driving enforcement campaign.

Through the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” law enforcement effort, numerous distracted driving tickets, along with other traffic violations, were issued to motorists throughout North Dakota:

  • 296 citations for distracted driving
  • 80 citations for speeding
  • 50 citations for other driving offenses (disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations, etc.)
  • 24 citations for driving with a suspended/revoked license
  • 20 citations for not wearing a seatbelt
  • 15 citations for being an uninsured motorist

In addition, three drug-related arrests were made.

