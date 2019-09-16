September is the Time to Prepare for Emergencies

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– September is ‘National Preparedness Month’, which pushes communities to be aware and ready for emergencies, like tornadoes.

It can be hard to tell when a disaster will happen, which is why being ready is key. Sioux Falls is still recovering from three tornadoes and flash flooding just last week.

We spoke with a local Emergency Manager, who recommends keeping a ‘go bag.’ This is a ready-to-grab bag packed with spare clothes, medicine, and anything else you might need.

They also say you should make a survival kit with basic supplies, like water, food, a flashlight, blankets, and anything to survive for 36 hours.

Cass County Emergency Manager Jim Prochniak says, “We never know when something bad can happen, we’re not saying that it’s going to happen, we’re just trying to prepare them in the event that something tragic occurs.”

Children can also prepare by going to ready.gov/kids, which teaches them how to act during a disaster, both at and away from home.